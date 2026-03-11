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Fabulous Fungi by alliw
Photo 481

Fabulous Fungi

I found this fungi growing inside my cabin office this time! I moved some storage boxes and there it was growing out of the wall!
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
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