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Smiley Breakfast by alliw
Photo 482

Smiley Breakfast

My husband was in the egg industry for years and a friend used to buy him egg related cards every year. I came across this one I had kept when I was clearing out some stuff recently. It made me smile!
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
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