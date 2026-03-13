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Photo 483
Camellia
This is our neighbours camellia in fact they have two, one either side of their front window. They are covered in these gorgeous deep pink blooms. Pity they don’t last very long.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
9th March 2026 7:09am
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blooms
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pink
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camellia
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