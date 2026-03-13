Previous
Camellia by alliw
Photo 483

Camellia

This is our neighbours camellia in fact they have two, one either side of their front window. They are covered in these gorgeous deep pink blooms. Pity they don’t last very long.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact