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Big stretch! by alliw
Photo 490

Big stretch!

I was sat outside a pub in our village when the resident cat came and lay behind me and went into this huge stretch! I wish I could do that!!
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
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