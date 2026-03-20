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Photo 490
Big stretch!
I was sat outside a pub in our village when the resident cat came and lay behind me and went into this huge stretch! I wish I could do that!!
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
20th March 2026 4:55pm
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cat
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stretching
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