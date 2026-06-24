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Photo 580
Hollyhocks
These gorgeous pink hollyhocks were down on the ground peeping from some foliage. I thought they were such a pretty colour!
24th June 2026
24th Jun 26
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Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
582
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
24th June 2026 6:17am
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flowers
,
pink
,
foliage
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