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Artichokes! by alliw
Photo 582

Artichokes!

This is our first crop of edible globe artichokes on the allotment. You can’t eat the first years growth which was last year. Looking forward to trying these!
26th June 2026 26th Jun 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
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