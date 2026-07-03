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Photo 589
Busy Buzzy Bee
I could hear a noise in the garden only to find this enormous bumble bee on these herb flowers.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
590
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
29th June 2026 7:23pm
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flowers
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bee
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garden
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