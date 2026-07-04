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Frilly Fighter Fish by alliw
Photo 590

Frilly Fighter Fish

This male fighter fish is in our friends aquarium but unfortunately he can’t be around other fish of the same variety! He lives quite happily with other species though!
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
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KV ace
He is a quite pretty… lovely color. I don’t know much about aquariam fish but is he a Beta?
July 9th, 2026  
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