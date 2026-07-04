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Previous
Photo 590
Frilly Fighter Fish
This male fighter fish is in our friends aquarium but unfortunately he can’t be around other fish of the same variety! He lives quite happily with other species though!
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
590
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Photo Details
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1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
2nd July 2026 10:19pm
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blue
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fish
,
male
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fighter
KV
ace
He is a quite pretty… lovely color. I don’t know much about aquariam fish but is he a Beta?
July 9th, 2026
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