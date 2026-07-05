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Veined flowers by alliw
Photo 591

Veined flowers

I’ve never seen anything like these veined blooms before most intrigued!
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
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