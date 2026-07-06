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Photo 592
We have lift off!
This was the annual cart race down Bideford High Street in North Devon it’s crazy and very fast paced! Managed to get this shot!!
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
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365
Taken
5th July 2026 3:23pm
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