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Photo 598
Waterlily
We have had the most water lilies ever in our pond this year and they are beautiful. The lily pads are keeping the fish cool too in this heat wave we are having.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
601
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
13th July 2026 6:36pm
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water
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flowers
,
lily
,
pads
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