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Vista by alliw
Photo 600

Vista

I had to pull over on my way home to take this shot as it was such a nice view with the Malvern’s in the backdrop.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
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