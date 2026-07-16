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Previous
Photo 601
Best ice cream in Devon
I had a quick trip down to North Devon for work and managed a walk on Instow beach and the obligatory Hockings ice cream. It’s the best in Devon!! All their ice cream vans are pretty vintage vehicles!
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
601
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
16th July 2026 3:30pm
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ice
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cream
,
beach
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van
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