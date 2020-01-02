Previous
A Butterfly Counts not Months But Moments by allmydays
73 / 365

A Butterfly Counts not Months But Moments

"The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough."
~ Rabindranath Tagore ~

These little butterflies, and several more, were on my little Christmas tree.
