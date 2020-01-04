Previous
Next
Packaging Part I by allsmilesandsunshine
4 / 365

Packaging Part I

I'm always amazed by the packaging sent. I received a single sticker today, in a rather sizeable box. Surely an envelope would have been suitable!
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Jenny

@allsmilesandsunshine
I am by no means, a photographer. I like my simple snaps, taken with my phone camera.
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise