365 garden 46 by allsop
46 / 365

365 garden 46

Been laid up with Covid so not uploaded any for the past few days but managed to still take a photo a day.

This project is a simple one: to take (as far as possible) a photograph a day for a year of my garden from the same spot, i.e. the conservatory doors. If you enjoy them then you must be as mad as me!
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
