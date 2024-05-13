Sign up
Previous
356 / 365
Reading Merton
Made this in response to this weeks 5+2 for the love of selfies challenge with the theme Philosophy.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Album
365 Garden Project 2022-2023
Tags
book
self-portrait
philosophy
selfie
merton
