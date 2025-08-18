Sign up
Previous
357 / 365
Mr. Rabbit has gained a friend
I am hoping that dragons don't eat rabbits! Desmond the Dragon flew in yesterday and seems to like it here.🏴
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Garden Project 2022-2023
Camera
X-T2
Taken
18th August 2025 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
rabbit
,
garden
,
sculpture
,
dragon
JackieR
ace
He looks settled! Don't.let him breath fire on your tinder dry lawn!!!
August 19th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
😂 He has been asleep since he landed!
August 19th, 2025
