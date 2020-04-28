Sign up
145 / 365
JCB
An old JCB bucket does service as an incinerator.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
423
photos
20
followers
22
following
Tags
rust
,
bucket
,
jcb
Lesley
ace
Great rusty colours against the green.
April 28th, 2020
