151 / 365
Social distancing?
I do not now whether or not these two cyclist were deliberately keeping apart but I suspwct they were together.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Tags
cycling
