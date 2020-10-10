Sign up
281 / 365
Just about sums it all up!
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
9th October 2020 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grafitti
,
52wc-2020-w42
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
What a day indeed...
October 10th, 2020
