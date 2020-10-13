Sign up
Paddington Bear's favourite in the making!
Homemade orange marmalade, a pan full of deliciousness! It is that time of year again, marmalade at the moment, blackberry and apple jam next & then the pickled onions!
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
866
photos
26
followers
26
following
Tags
cooking
,
pan
,
marmalade
,
mundane-saucepan
