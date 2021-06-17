Sign up
356 / 365
Green Leaf
Today's june21words is "Highlight", well this leaf was high up and it is full of light!
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Tags
flora
,
june21words
