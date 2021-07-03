Previous
Night at the Opera by allsop
Photo 372

Night at the Opera

Theatre Royal in Nottingham looking good in the rain at night.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
