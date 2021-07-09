Sign up
Photo 378
The Productive Earth
Orchards are full of life and at this time of the year very fecund, the apples are developing and the herb table where Neil brings on his baby plants is looking promising.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
8th July 2021 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
herbs
,
orchard
,
jul21words
