Photo 382
Pool in Japanese Garden
There is something about a Japanese garden that is very appealing, this small pool of date in a beautiful stone container is no exception.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
1083
photos
29
followers
24
following
104% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
8th July 2021 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
pool
,
jul21words
