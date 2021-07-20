Previous
Next
Burnished gold by allsop
Photo 386

Burnished gold

Our old rusty sundial seems burnished gold in the afternoon sunlight. (Think it fits particularly well with the jul21words for today "items/times).
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
This is a beautiful piece
July 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise