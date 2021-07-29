Sign up
Photo 394
New Beginnings
After 42 years we have moved from our lovely home. End of an era but the house is now far too big for us and we need somewhere smaller and easier to run.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
11th May 2021 5:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
moving
,
jul21words
