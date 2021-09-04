Sign up
Photo 411
Skateboard Proud
No. 2 Grandson with his new board!
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
4th September 2021 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
skateboard
