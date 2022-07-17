Previous
Reading Kenro Izu's book "Eternal Light"
Reading Kenro Izu's book "Eternal Light"

One of my favourite, and inspirational, photographers is Kenro Izu, every once in a while I return to his photographs. When I come across one that leaps out of the page I take my glasses off and simply let it drift around my mind.
17th July 2022

Andrew-Bede Allsop

