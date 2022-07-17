Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 459
Reading Kenro Izu's book "Eternal Light"
One of my favourite, and inspirational, photographers is Kenro Izu, every once in a while I return to his photographs. When I come across one that leaps out of the page I take my glasses off and simply let it drift around my mind.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
1222
photos
27
followers
25
following
125% complete
View this month »
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
17th July 2022 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
book
,
spectacles
,
sixws-132
,
kenro izu
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close