Photo 465
Neil
I often see Neil around the neighbourhood and he lives on his own close by; here I came across him in the local park sweeping up some broken glass. He is quite a character and was delighted when I asked him if I could take his picture.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd July 2022 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
bw-73
