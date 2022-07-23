Previous
Next
Neil by allsop
Photo 465

Neil

I often see Neil around the neighbourhood and he lives on his own close by; here I came across him in the local park sweeping up some broken glass. He is quite a character and was delighted when I asked him if I could take his picture.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise