Beryl by allsop
Photo 467

Beryl

Feeling a bit rough 5 days after 2nd. Chemo session.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
jackie edwards ace
Praying for comfort. A very telling portrait.
July 25th, 2022  
