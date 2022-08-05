Previous
Next
Wired Out by allsop
Photo 477

Wired Out

It amazes me that so many folk when out walking in the countryside or a park disconnect themselves from the world with earphones etc; that hedge behind this guy is absolutely fall of twittering birds and he can't hear them at all!
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Yes, that is such a strange thing to do. But you know, they really don't know any other way, so they are not aware of what they are missing. The sad part is that there's nobody to open their eyes...
August 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise