Photo 533
The two-way flow of comforting love
Alfie our Greyhound is doing a wonderful job this year.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
Tags
self-portrait
dog
hand
greyhound
selfie
sixws-134
