Photo 561
Brush Aside
fiveplustwo-brush entry this week. Makes me question just how many over 70's feel brushed aside, I don't but I suspect many do.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
Tags
self-portrait
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-brush
