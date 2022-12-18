Previous
Next
Brush Aside by allsop
Photo 561

Brush Aside

fiveplustwo-brush entry this week. Makes me question just how many over 70's feel brushed aside, I don't but I suspect many do.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise