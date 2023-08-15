Previous
Twins out of the Flower Box by allsop
Photo 626

Twins out of the Flower Box

For my get pushed this week JackieR challenged me to look through my recent favs and recreate it, I liked "Twins in the Flower Box" by @taffy so took this.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
171% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace

August 15th, 2023  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I can't seem to post the link to Taffy's original but it was posted by him on 18th. July 2023, hope you can find it.
August 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise