Stillness of the Buddha by allsop
Photo 630

Stillness of the Buddha

Delwyn challenged me this week to do a still life, this is my first attempt (hope it qualifies). It is I think made of brass. I don't know how old it is but it has a lovely patina and when I bought it many years ago it was old then.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@dkbarnett This is my little hand held buddha which is very precious to me, hope it meets your challenge but I may have another go later with some other things.
August 21st, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That is a beautiful and tiny Buddha. Nice that it is so precious to you. With that patina it would look really lovely against a black background. If you put anything else with it you would have to be careful it doesn't overwhelm the Buddha which would of course be the focus of the photograph. Lovely.
August 21st, 2023  
