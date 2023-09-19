Previous
Apple Tree by allsop
Photo 645

Apple Tree

One of the apple trees I planted last year has fruited nicely but the other one has not as yet. Quite pleased with this one although the fruit are still rather small.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise