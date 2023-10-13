Previous
SLP 040 by allsop
40 days into my year long making of a daily still life
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
bkb in the city
What a great display
October 13th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow, what an amazing variety
October 13th, 2023  
