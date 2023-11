St. Mary the Virgin, Burgh St. Peter, Norfolk.

The thatched church of St. Mary the Virgin, Burgh St. Peter, Norfolk dates from 13th. Century and is chiefly known for it's connection to the Boycott family five of whom were consecutive Vicars from 1764—1899. The most famous Boycott, however, was Charles Cunningham Boycott who gave his name to a word now in use the world over, too 'boycott' someone or something.