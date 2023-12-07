Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 679
May Peace arrive before Christmas comes
April challenged me "to fill the frame in your composition", hope this fulfils the challenge.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2010
photos
32
followers
55
following
186% complete
View this month »
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
Latest from all albums
428
678
429
430
431
432
433
679
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
7th December 2023 7:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
iphone
,
christmas
,
news
,
get-pushed-592
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close