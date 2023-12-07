Previous
May Peace arrive before Christmas comes by allsop
Photo 679

May Peace arrive before Christmas comes

April challenged me "to fill the frame in your composition", hope this fulfils the challenge.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details

