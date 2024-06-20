Sign up
Photo 771
Remington Standard Typewriter No. 10
Close up of the typewriter that is in the photograph I posted yesterday.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
window
,
ceramics
,
still life
,
typewriter
