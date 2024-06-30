Previous
Alfie surveying his domain by allsop
Alfie surveying his domain

30th June 2024

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
AnnabelleQ
Love this. Lighting, colour, composition. Very cute subject.
July 1st, 2024  
moni kozi
Ooooh, that lovely long nose
July 1st, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@monikozi And it gets everywhere!
July 1st, 2024  
