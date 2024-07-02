Sign up
Photo 774
Textures Tryptich Collage
Annie D challenged me to photograph something textured, here are three different textures. They are a duster, a fence and a step.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2426
photos
49
followers
73
following
212% complete
767
768
769
770
771
772
773
774
395
638
773
639
640
396
774
641
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
texture
still life
get-pushed-622
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@annied
Your challenge cried out for a collage, hope you like it.
July 2nd, 2024
Annie D
a fabulous collection of textures and beautifully presented - well done!
July 2nd, 2024
