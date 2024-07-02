Previous
Textures Tryptich Collage by allsop
Textures Tryptich Collage

Annie D challenged me to photograph something textured, here are three different textures. They are a duster, a fence and a step.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@annied Your challenge cried out for a collage, hope you like it.
July 2nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
a fabulous collection of textures and beautifully presented - well done!
July 2nd, 2024  
