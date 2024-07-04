Previous
Coltsfoot Leaf Underside by allsop
Photo 775

Coltsfoot Leaf Underside

The following information is taken from White Rabbit Institute of Healing ( https://www.whiterabbitinstituteofhealing.com/herbs/coltsfoot/)

Western Traditional Uses:
Western Name: Coltsfoot
Also Known As: Coughwort, Horsefoot, Bullsfoot, Farfara, Ass’s Foot, Fieldhove, Foalsfoot, British Tobacco
Organs/Systems: Respiratory
Key Western Actions & Medicinal Uses: Demulcent, Expectorant, Tonic, Diuretic, Blood Purifier, Antispasmodic, Antitussive. Asthma, coughing, colds, bronchitis, emphysema, silicosis.

Eastern Traditional Uses:
Pin Yin: Kuan Dong Hua (translates as “Welcome Winter Flower”)
Also Known As: Lingtai Dong Hua
Meridians: Lung
Key Actions & Medicinal Uses: Moistens the Lungs/Descends Qi/Stops Cough/Transforms Phelgm: cough and wheezing due to Cold, Heat or Yin Deficiency, chronic cough with blood streaked sputum, cough with thick yellow mucus, shortness of breath, lowers fever, pleurisy, tuberculosis, emphysema, acute and chronic lung infections, sore throat, scrofulous sores. Promotes Tissue Repair: used externally to treat burns, swellings and lesions.
