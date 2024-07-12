Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 779
Large Bindweed (Convolvulous)
As a couple of folk have said they like this in my triptych (see my Kali album of today) I thought I would upload it on its own. Enjoy. One for the Song Title challenge I think...Flanders and Swann 'Misalliance' those of a certain age may remember it!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=T90NtwD-sJg&list=PLwygboCFkeeBmn6SamBgXTH7aVHKPjFnn&index=35&pp=iAQB8AUB
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2447
photos
51
followers
77
following
213% complete
View this month »
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
Latest from all albums
648
399
649
777
778
650
779
651
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
12th July 2024 5:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
flora
,
bindweed
,
songtitle-107
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close