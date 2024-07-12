Previous
Large Bindweed (Convolvulous) by allsop
Large Bindweed (Convolvulous)

As a couple of folk have said they like this in my triptych (see my Kali album of today) I thought I would upload it on its own. Enjoy. One for the Song Title challenge I think...Flanders and Swann 'Misalliance' those of a certain age may remember it! https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=T90NtwD-sJg&list=PLwygboCFkeeBmn6SamBgXTH7aVHKPjFnn&index=35&pp=iAQB8AUB
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
