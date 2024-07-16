Sign up
Photo 780
Pains au chocolat
My entry for the baking round of the BLD challenge. I hope you enjoy my photograph as much as I enjoyed eating some of these!
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
3
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2452
photos
52
followers
79
following
213% complete
View this month »
Tags
still life
,
pastry
,
bld-31
,
pains au chocolat
Brigette
ace
Fantastic. Did you bake these from scratch!? i bet they tasted delicious
July 16th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@brigette
They did taste rather good but no I didn't bake them from scratch, they were one of those pastry packets from the supermarket. Cheating I know but a start.
July 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Yum. Ready to bake is a great alternative.
July 16th, 2024
