This year the local Council have been carrying out major road drainage work involving digging very large and deep trenches, constructing concrete and stone tank-like structures that lead into the sewer network, pretty ugly and dangerous to pedestrians. There is such a trench behind this post box but as you see it is now really quite lovely as after completing the construction the Council, to their credit, filled in the massive trench with gravel and earth then planted it with wild flowers. These trenches are now in various places across the town and really do brighten up the environment.
Susan Wakely ace
That is lovely to hear and see.
July 19th, 2024  
