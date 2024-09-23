3 Bookmarks

Sign up
Photo 806
Bookmarks are fascinating and I have a small collection of them, the trouble is most of them are in books so I don't really know where they are or how many I have got! These three, however, have yet to find their secret sanctum.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
23rd September 2024 5:20am
Tags
bookmarks
