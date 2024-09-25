Sign up
Previous
Photo 807
Straw's Bridge Nature Reserve
These guys at Straw's Bridge Nature Reserve near Ilkeston were following me hoping to be fed! I am afraid I didn't oblige.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2579
photos
58
followers
82
following
221% complete
View this month »
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
807
Latest from all albums
723
724
806
68
725
807
726
727
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th September 2024 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
mallard
,
swans
,
canada geese
,
fauna
